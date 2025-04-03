Karnataka HC Allows ED To Continue Probe As It Challenges Lokayukta’s Clean Chit To CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has permitted the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to proceed with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of alternative sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). However, the court declined to stay the single bench order that had quashed ED's summons issued to former MUDA Commissioner D B Natesh.

ED Challenges Single Bench Ruling

The ED had filed an appeal against the January 27, 2025, judgment of a single bench, which had quashed the search and seizure conducted at Natesh's residence between October 28 and October 29, 2024. The ED argued that the Lokayukta police had failed to consider crucial material evidence provided by the agency.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind, stated that the single bench's decision should not stall the entire investigation. "All investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act are needed to be permitted to be carried on in accordance with law," the court stated in its interim order.

ED’s Protest Petition Against Lokayukta Report

The ED is also investigating an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, and his brother-in-law, among others. On Tuesday, the agency filed a protest petition against the Lokayukta police's closure report, which had cleared the Chief Minister and his family of any wrongdoing.

The ED claims that evidence of irregularities — such as the denotification and conversion of three acres and 16 guntas of land in Kesare village, Mysuru, owned by Parvathi, and the subsequent allotment of alternative sites to her — was not considered in the Lokayukta police’s report. The agency has urged the Special Court of Sessions for Criminal Cases Against Former and Present MPs and MLAs to reject the closure report.

Legal and Political Implications

Siddaramaiah and his wife were listed as Accused No.1 and 2, respectively, among five individuals named in the case. The Lokayukta police had recently filed a 'B' report, indicating no substantial evidence against them. However, complainant Snehamayi Krishna filed a protest petition against this conclusion. The special court has scheduled the matter for an order on April 3.

With the High Court allowing the ED to continue its probe, the case could have significant legal and political repercussions for the Chief Minister and his administration.

High Court’s Observations

The division bench emphasised that the ED's investigation should not be hindered by the single bench ruling. It also ruled that the agency could use all documents and materials obtained during its search and seizure at Natesh's residence for the ongoing investigation. The court further noted that the issue of whether Natesh’s statement under Section 17(1)(f) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, can be retracted remains open for consideration in appeal.

The ED has also contended that the single bench order is being used by other accused parties to halt investigations, leading to stays being granted in at least seven instances. The division bench, however, made it clear that the ED is entitled to continue its probe in accordance with the law.