An Inconsolable Father Crying At The Grave Of His Son Who Died In Bengaluru Stampede

Hassan: 'No father should have to go through this kind of situation. I made this place for my son. Now I have made him sleep here. No one should face this situation. I sleep with my son,' said the father who lost his son in the Bengaluru stampede. Inconsolably crying, he refused to leave his son's grave.

It has been four days since the stampede incident took place during the victory celebration of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, but the grief of parents and family members who lost their loved ones has remained inconsolable. In Hassan, the scene of a father wailing at his son's grave endlessly is heartbreaking.

The RCB team has been crowned IPL champions after a long gap of 18 years. The stampede tragedy occurred when the RCB fans were celebrating the historic moment. About 11 fans have died, and their families are in mourning now.

Among the victims was an engineering student named Bhumik. His father, DT Laxman, has been lying on his son's grave and crying during Bhumik's third-day rituals. The incident took place in the Kuppagod village in the Belur taluk in the Hassan district, Karnataka. Victim Bhumik had gone to college as usual and, from there, he went to the Chinnaswamy Stadium along with his friends.

Bhumik was the only son of the DT Laxman-Ashwini couple. Laxman, who has been living in Bengaluru for the past 20 years, is running a small industry. He has land in his village, and his family members used to come here 5-6 times a year. The couple, who have lost their only son, are in deep grief.