Karnataka Halts Bus Services To Maharashtra Amid Shiv Sena, MNS Protests In Kolhapur

Belagavi: The attack on a KSRTC bus conductor near Sanna Balekundri in Belagavi taluk in Karnataka for speaking Kannada has escalated tensions along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border. As a result, bus services between the two states have been suspended.

In some areas, including Kolhapur, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists have halted Karnataka buses and staged protests. Miscreants reportedly tied saffron flags on buses and defaced them with black ink. Due to these incidents, Karnataka has suspended all bus services to Maharashtra.

Transport department officials confirmed that all KSRTC buses travelling to Kolhapur via Nippani, Chikkodi, and Belagavi have been halted. Typically, 120 buses operate daily between the two states. Further decisions will be made based on the evolving situation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Saranayak has responded to the incident. He stated that buses from Maharashtra to Karnataka have also been suspended. Additionally, pro-Kannada activists allegedly attacked a Maharashtra bus departing from Bengaluru for Mumbai around 9:10 pm on Friday in Chitradurga. Reports claim that the activists assaulted the driver and smeared black paint on his face. The Maharashtra government has demanded a clarification from Karnataka, stating that bus services will not resume until the issue is addressed.

The suspension of bus services has severely impacted passengers from both states, causing significant inconvenience. Currently, buses are only operating up to the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, forcing travellers to switch to buses from their respective states. The public is urging both governments to intervene and resolve the matter swiftly.