Karnataka: Gowri Nayka Dugs Well for Anganwadi Children

Sirasi (Karnataka): The efforts of Gauri Nayka, a woman from Ganeshanagar, who was digging a well for Anganwadi children alone in Sirasi, Uttara Kannada district for the last 36 days, have borne fruit. Now the water has sprung in the well and her efforts have been successful. Gauri has succeeded in fetching water against many obstacles and is an example of a woman who can achieve anything.

Last January 30, there was a shortage of drinking water for children in Anganwadi No. 6, Ganeshnagar, Sirasi. There was a situation where teachers were bringing water from elsewhere. After seeing this, 58-year-old Gauri Nayka started digging a well, determined to have a permanent water system.

After digging about 30 feet deep, there was a media report about Gowri's work. Later, Karnataka District In-charge Minister Mankalu Vaidya visited the place and appreciated Gauri's work.

The next day, the district administration temporarily stopped the well-digging work due to the children's safety. As there was a well next to the Anganwadi centre, it was covered with wooden planks.

This action of the district administration was strongly opposed by the locals. They protested in front of the Assistant Commissioner and Tehsildar's office and filed a petition demanding that the selfless service of the woman be allowed.

Noticing this, Member of Parliament (MP) Ananth Kumar Hegde directly visited the place where Gowri was digging a well. Talking to the District Collector, the MP suggested that the woman should be allowed to dig a well immediately and her work should not be obstructed.

Due to this, Gauri Nayka, who started digging the well again, finally succeeded in completing the task. Nayka dug a well about 50 feet and succeeded in bringing out water.

Locals expressed their happiness for Gauri's achievement and celebrated by distributing sweets around the village. Nayka also offered 'pooja' to the well and shared happiness. Speaking on the occasion, Nayka said, "My hard work has been rewarded. I am happy to see that water has come from the well. I have offered it to the children after performing puja with my family."