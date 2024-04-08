‘Karnataka Govt Trying to Create Havoc’, SC Stays Board Exams for Classes 5,8,9 and 11

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Karnataka High Court order, which allowed board examinations to be conducted for classes 5, 8, 9, and 11, in schools affiliated with the state board. The apex court pulled up the Karnataka government saying it tried to create havoc and great distress not only to the students and their parents but also to the teachers and the school management.

A bench led Justice Bela M Trivedi and comprising justice Pankaj Mittal directed the state government that the result of the examinations be kept in abeyance and it should not be communicated at any cost either to the students or parents.

The petitioners had contended that the Karnataka State Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council, after the Karnataka High Court order passed on March 22, had issued a direction on April 4 to schools to publish the examination results on April 8.

The apex court observed that the high court's order, prima facie, did not appear to be in consonance with the Right to Education Act 2009 (RTE). The bench said the state government tried to create havoc and great distress not only to the students and their parents but also to the teachers and school management.

The apex court was hearing petitions filed by the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association Karnataka and others challenging the state government decision to hold board exams.

On March 12, the Supreme Court set aside an interim order of the division bench of the Karnataka High Court giving green signal to the state government to conduct board exams for the summative assessment of students of classes 5,8, and 9 as per the schedule, beginning from March 11. The apex court told the Karnataka government counsel, “you have spoiled the entire education system of the country and now you want to complicate it. Please do not do that…..”.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the Karnataka State Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council, on the late evening hours on April 4, issued a direction to all schools to publish the results before 9 AM on April 8.

The apex court said it appears that the state government is bent on playing with the future of the students. The apex court issued notice on the petitions and scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 23.