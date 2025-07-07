Karnataka Govt To Make Child Marriage Law More Stringent

Bengaluru: The recent uptick in the number of child marriages has prodded the Karnataka government to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, making it more stringent. The proposed amendment will make even the attempts and preparations for child marriage punishable offences with a prison term of up to two years and a fine of Rs one lakh.

The bill is expected to be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature. Under the existing Act, only those who abet or are involved in child marriages, mainly the parents, are punished while declaring the marriages null and void. However, the proposed amendment seeks to punish those who facilitate and are involved in the preparations, as well as solemnising a child marriage, widening the window for legal consequences for other family members and community leaders involved.

What is the Need for an Amendment?

According to a law department official, the need for declaring child engagements as a punishable offence arose as several child marriages were taking place on the pretext of engagements to avoid punishment. "A lot of child marriages are happening in the guise of mere engagements. In such cases, the enforcing authorities were helpless to initiate legal actions. Therefore it was necessary to amend the law to punish those facilitating child engagements," he added.

The increasing number of child marriages over the last few years in the state is another reason. Between April 2021 and March 2025, as many as 2,165 child marriages took place in the state, as per the data of the Women and Child Welfare Department.

While 418 child marriages were reported in 2021, the number almost doubled to 799 in 2024. These figures exclude child marriages that have been prevented. In the last four years, the department received 3,049 complaints on child marriages being held or planned. Of which 2,349 marriages have been prevented.

It may be recalled that in June, a 13-year-old girl from Chitradurga district made it to the headlines after she single-handedly resisted attempts by her parents to get her married to her maternal uncle. After a viral video of her resistance to her parents and relatives went viral, the Chitradurga District Child Protection Officer rushed to the village and called off the marriage.