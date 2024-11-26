Karnataka Govt To Introduce Mandatory Reading Of Constitution's Preamble In Schools

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of understanding the rights and responsibilities enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Speaking to the media on the occasion of Constitution Day, which marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949, he highlighted the role of citizens in upholding constitutional values.

“We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution. This day is a reminder to exercise the rights granted to us while fulfilling the responsibilities that come with them,” said Siddaramaiah. He underlined the significance of spreading awareness about constitutional values and stated that the government aims to instil these principles among students across Karnataka.

Mandatory Reading of the Preamble in Schools and Colleges

The Chief Minister announced that Karnataka plans to introduce mandatory reading of the Constitution's Preamble in schools and colleges. “By doing so, we want students to understand and internalise the aspirations of our Constitution,” he said. The initiative aims to ensure that young citizens grow up with a strong sense of social justice, equality and democracy.

Defending the Constitution Against Threats

Responding to questions about statements advocating changes to the Constitution, Siddaramaiah criticised those opposing its core values. Referring to recent remarks by Pejawar Swamiji, who suggested constitutional amendments, the Chief Minister said, “Those who oppose social justice are the ones talking about altering the Constitution. Our government is committed to protecting it.”

He pointed out that while 106 amendments have been made to the Constitution, it remains a testament to India’s commitment to democracy and inclusivity. “India’s Constitution is among the longest-standing in the world, and that is a matter of pride for all of us,” he added.

A Call for Unity and Adherence to Constitutional Values

Siddaramaiah also called on all levels of government--central, state and local--to uphold constitutional values in governance. He emphasised that the government’s role extends beyond policymaking to actively protecting and promoting the ideals of justice, equality, and fraternity as outlined in the Constitution.

The Chief Minister concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding the Constitution and ensuring that its essence is preserved for future generations.

This year’s Constitution Day celebrations serve as a timely reminder of the values that form the foundation of India’s democratic fabric and the responsibilities that come with safeguarding those values.



