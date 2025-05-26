ETV Bharat / bharat

K'taka Govt To File Defamation Suit Against BJP Over 'False And Misleading' Advt Against It

DPAR Secretary will file defamation case against BJP in 42th CMM Court in Bengaluru. Public Prosecutors BS Patil and Shailaja Nayak will handle the case.

K'taka Govt To File Defamation Suit Against BJP Over 'False And Misleading' Advertisement Against It
File photo of CM Siddaramaiah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST

Bengaluru: In a first of its kind move in the history of the state politics, the Karnataka Congress government is all set to file a defamation case against the state unit of BJP, a principal opposition in Assembly, for publishing what it called "misleading" advertisement in newspapers filled with lies and false information on completion of two years in office by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The state government has asked the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) to file a defamation case against the Karnataka BJP unit in the 42th CMM Court in Bengaluru. Public Prosecutors B S Patil and Shailaja Nayak have been entrusted with the responsibility of managing the case.

The BJP had released an advertisement in all prominent newspapers on May 20, the day the Siddaramaiah government completed two years in office, highlighting its failures and corruption allegations against it much to the amusement of the ruling party.

Under the headlines 'Dubari Jeevan - Abhivrudhi Shoonya' which roughly translates into expensive cost of living and zero development, the BJP had alleged that the prices of milk, petrol, bus tickets and alcohol have increased substantially under the Congress regime putting people to a lot of hardship.

Describing the content in the advertisement "false, far from the truth and misleading", the Government has decided to drag the BJP to the court.

"As long as allegations are political in nature, we are okay with them. But the allegations made in the advertisement are grossly misleading. Fake news is being spread and false statements are being made to create confusion among people. Since the allegations are made against the government, it has been decided to file a complaint from the government," state law and parliamentary affairs minister H K Patil said.

