Karnataka Govt To Challenge Actor Darshan's Bail In Supreme Court

Bengaluru: In what could create fresh trouble for Kannada actor Darshan, the government is all set to challenge, in the Supreme Court, the Karnataka High Court's verdict of granting him bail in the Renukaswamy murder case.

An order sanctioning the home department to file a special leave petition before the apex court challenging the High Court's December 13 order has been issued on Monday.

While the government has authorised advocate Anil C Nishani to argue before the Supreme Court on behalf of the principal secretary of the home department, senior advocate Siddarth Luthra has been appointed as special counsel to argue the case on its behalf.

Darshan, his long-time friend Pavithra Gowda and other accused were granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on December 13. Darshan was already out on interim bail on health grounds and was receiving treatment at a private hospital.

He was arrested from Mysuru on June 11 by Bengaluru Police for allegedly killing Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan, after his body was found in a drain near Sumanahalli in the Magadi Road area in Bengaluru. Police registered the case against the actor and his friends for allegedly killing Renukaswamy and for sending obscene messages to Gowda.

In the chargesheet, the actor has been accused of abducting Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, his native place, taking him to Bengaluru where he was tortured for three days in a shed. Unable to bear the torture, Renukaswamy died and his body was thrown in a drain as per the alleged directions of Darshan, the chargesheet added.