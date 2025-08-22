Karnataka Govt To Appoint Recovery Commissioner To Reclaim Rs 68,000 Crore Lost To Illegal Mining

Bengaluru: In a major decision, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a slew of measures to recover dues from illegal mining activities in the state besides initiating legal proceedings against people involved in illegal mining between 2006 and 2011.

In a statement in the Assembly on Friday, Siddaramaiah pegged the estimated loss to the state exchequer due to illegal mining at a whopping Rs 68,235 crores and announced that a recovery commissioner will be appointed to recover the dues from politicians, government officials, middlemen and traders who were involved in illegal mining and whose names were mentioned in the Lokayukta report on illegal mining.

"My Government will not tolerate loot of public property. All necessary steps will be taken to recover the loss to the state's exchequer," Siddaramaiah said. The Chief Minister also announced setting up of fast track courts to ensure speedy trail of illegal mining cases filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) or other investigating agencies.

"We have also decided to reconsider the decision of the SIT to submit 'B' reports in 29 illegal mining cases as the reasons cited by SIT are not unreasonable," the CM said.

The government also decided to withdraw eight cases in which SIT has submitted 'B' reports which were not accepted by the courts. The other decisions include setting up case-wise investigation teams to estimate the losses caused to the Forest Department by illegal minors, writing to the Centre to direct CBI to conclude investigation into cases handed over to it or return them so that SIT can look into them, directing police department to file chargesheets in FIRs filed in different police stations with regard to illegal iron ore mining or ore transpiration and setting up a team of law officers who are experts in mining related matters to effectively manage cases to be filed in courts in Delhi and Bengaluru.

All the decisions are based on the recommendations made by the cabinet sub-committee headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil. The committee was formed in July 2025 to make recommendations on actions to be taken on the illegal mining report by the Lokayukta. The Patil committee submitted its report on August 8 and the cabinet accepted the report in its last meeting.

Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde in his 2011 report, running into 25,228 pages, on illegal mining had indicted the then CM BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister and former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswmay , former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy and his brothers, and over 600 state government officials and mining firms and recommended their prosecution under Prevention of Corruption Act and other laws.

In his damning report, Justice Hegde had said the illegal mining racket cost the state's exchequer Rs 16,085 crore between 2006 and 2010. Following the report, Yediyurappa had to step down from the CM's post while Janardhan Reddy was arrested. Reddy is now on bail.