Karnataka Govt To Set Up Research Centre On Manmohan Singh's Economic Policies At Bengaluru University

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that a research and study centre will be set up at Bengaluru University to reach out to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's contributions to the nation, including his economic policies and reforms, to the next generation.

Speaking at the condolence meeting organised by Congress at Belagavi, 400 km north of Bengaluru where the Congress Working Committee meeting was held on Thursday, Shivakumar said the centre will teach students about economic reforms and policies that Manmohan Singh brought about, speeding up India's growth. "I request the Higher Education Minister to take steps in this regard," he added.

Shivakumar said reaching Singh's economic policies that benefited every section of India's population and spreading his knowledge to the next generation is the right way of paying tribute to the former Prime Minister. "Let us walk on his path inculcating his principles," he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Manmohan Singh's vast knowledge and far-sighted programmes which he rolled out as Union Finance Minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government helped India come out of its economic crisis. As the Prime Minister, not only did he successfully run the country, but also rolled out several programmes and policies for middle and economically weaker sections.

"He was one of the most honest Prime Ministers India has seen. His life, his works and his economic policies will continue to inspire and motivate all of us," he said.

