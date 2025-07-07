ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Govt Makes Reporting Of Sudden Deaths, Autopsy Mandatory

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to declare sudden deaths as a notified disease, making it mandatory to report all such deaths outside hospitals to the authority. The government has also made an autopsy a must in all such cases.

The decision was taken in the wake of several sudden deaths, particularly of young ones, being reported from across the state. "We have been seeing many people collapsing and dying suddenly while walking or exercising. It is important to understand the causes of these deaths. Therefore, all such deaths should be reported to the government from now on, and a post-mortem is mandatory," health minister Dinesh Gundurao said.

The minister was speaking to reporters after receiving a report from an expert committee, appointed by the government and headed by the director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Research. The panel recommended a cardiac surveillance programme and a national registry for sudden cardiac incidents among youths.