Karnataka Govt Makes Reporting Of Sudden Deaths, Autopsy Mandatory

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to declare sudden deaths as a notified disease, making it mandatory to report all such deaths outside hospitals to the authority. The government has also made an autopsy a must in all such cases.
The decision was taken in the wake of several sudden deaths, particularly of young ones, being reported from across the state. "We have been seeing many people collapsing and dying suddenly while walking or exercising. It is important to understand the causes of these deaths. Therefore, all such deaths should be reported to the government from now on, and a post-mortem is mandatory," health minister Dinesh Gundurao said.
The minister was speaking to reporters after receiving a report from an expert committee, appointed by the government and headed by the director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Research. The panel recommended a cardiac surveillance programme and a national registry for sudden cardiac incidents among youths.
The government will also conduct annual screening for heart diseases among school children and government employees, both regular and contractual. A text about heart-related problems will be introduced in the school curriculum, the minister added.
The report has ruled out any link between sudden deaths and Covid-19 vaccination. "No heart attacks were caused due to the Covid-19 vaccination, but there are some people infected with Covid-19 who had heart attacks," Gundurao said.
Also Read: