ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Govt Increases Compensation For RCB Stampede Victims Amid Public Demand

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has increased the compensation announced for the victims of the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh each. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced the revision of the compensation. Though no reason was given for the higher compensation, sources said the government took into consideration the poor financial conditions of some of the victims and also the demand from the people

On the day of the tragic incident, which claimed the lives of 11 RCB fans, Siddaramaiah had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the bereaved. Royal Challengers Bengaluru has also announced Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association has announced Rs 5 lakh.