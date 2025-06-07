ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Govt Increases Compensation For RCB Stampede Victims Amid Public Demand

The Karnataka Government increased compensation for Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede victims from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

Etv Bharat
A large crowd gathered in Bengaluru on Wednesday before the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 10:01 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has increased the compensation announced for the victims of the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh each. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced the revision of the compensation. Though no reason was given for the higher compensation, sources said the government took into consideration the poor financial conditions of some of the victims and also the demand from the people

On the day of the tragic incident, which claimed the lives of 11 RCB fans, Siddaramaiah had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the bereaved. Royal Challengers Bengaluru has also announced Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association has announced Rs 5 lakh.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has increased the compensation announced for the victims of the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh each. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced the revision of the compensation. Though no reason was given for the higher compensation, sources said the government took into consideration the poor financial conditions of some of the victims and also the demand from the people

On the day of the tragic incident, which claimed the lives of 11 RCB fans, Siddaramaiah had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the bereaved. Royal Challengers Bengaluru has also announced Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association has announced Rs 5 lakh.

Read more: Bengaluru Stampede: KSCA Secy, Treasurer Resign Taking Moral Responsibility

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHINNASWAMY STADIUM STAMPEDECOMPENSATIONRS 10 LAKHS TO RS 25 LAKHSKARNATAKA CM SIDDARAMAIAHSTAMPEDE CLAIMS 11 LIVES

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.