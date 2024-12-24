Karnataka Govt Hands Over CT Ravi Case To CID, BJP Seeks Judicial Probe

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has handed over the BJP MLC C T Ravi's case to CID police for further investigation even as BJP leaders demanded a judicial probe into the case.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the government handed over the case to CID while refusing to divulge details.

The announcement came a day after Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said the CT Ravi case was a closed chapter.

The Chairman may have said the case was closed but police will go ahead with their duties, he said. "Lakshmi Hebbalkar (Women and Child Welfare Department Minister) is saying Ravi made derogatory remarks against her. Ravi is denying it. The CID police will look into both the claims and find the truth," the minister added.

When asked about the 4-5 days delay in registering a case based on Ravi's complaint, Parameshwara said police had to conduct a detailed preliminary enquiry and bring that to the notice of the Council Chairman. "After doing all this, the police have registered an FIR," he added.

For the unversed, Ravi was arrested last Thursday evening on charges of making an obscene remark on Hebbalkar and was released the next day following a High Court Order. Since then Hebbalkar has been seeking further investigation into the case.