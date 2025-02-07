Karnataka Govt To Set Up Experts Panel To Look Into Sudden Deaths Of Youngsters

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday ordered the setting up of a committee of doctors and medical experts to conduct research into the increasing incidents of sudden deaths of youngsters in the state.

The CM has asked Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh to form a committee of doctors, experts and scientists to study the reasons for the sudden deaths of youngsters and suggest remedial measures.

The CM's direction came following an email to him by senior journalist Rajaram Tallur expressing concern over the increasing number of sudden deaths of youngsters due to heart attack, heart failure, brain haemorrhage etc.

"A public debate attributing these deaths to the side effects of the Covid vaccine has been going on for a long time. So it is high time that the government take note of the issue, identify the reasons and take preventive measures," Tallur said in his email. He said due to the sudden death of youngsters, several families have been pushed into socio-economic problems.

"Though it is a delayed action on the part of the government, I welcome it wholeheartedly and thank the CM. I hope the officials will swiftly act on the CM's instruction and find a solution to this serious issue," Tallur said while suggesting roping in Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya, who has vast experience and knowledge about the management of epidemic diseases, into the proposed committee.