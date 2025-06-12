K'taka Govt Decides To Conduct Socio-Economic Survey Afresh

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to conduct a fresh socio-economic survey, also known as caste survey.

This decision effectively sets aside the findings of the 2015 caste survey, which faced stiff opposition from the politically influential Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities.

"It was unanimously decided to conduct a new survey. A decade has passed since the last survey was carried out and a lot of changes must have happened in the socio-economic conditions of different castes and communities. The Government has therefore decided to go for a fresh survey," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after a special cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Further, he said section 7 of the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission Act provides for a socio-economic survey every 10 years. "The government will soon consult the Commission in this regard and ask it to carry out the survey in 90 days," he added.

The decision comes after the Congress high command on Tuesday reportedly directed Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar to carry out the re-enumeration of castes in Karnataka to address concerns raised by some communities complaining that several families were not covered in the survey conducted 10 years ago.

However, Siddaramaiah said the high command did not pressurise but only guided them to hold a fresh survey.

When asked if the caste census announced by the Central government would overlap with the one to be conducted by his government, Siddaramaiah said the Centre has only indicated a caste census, not a socio-economic survey. Moreover the state government has the powers to carry out such a survey, he added.

A caste census was carried out by the backward classes commission in 2015 during the first stint of Siddaramaiah as CM and the report was submitted to him in February 2024 after a delay of almost nine years. Owing to the stiff opposition from Lingayats and Vokkaligas, the cabinet could not take any decision on accepting it.

As per the leaked census data, Lingayats are 66.35 lakh (11.09%) and Vokkaligas 61.5 lakh (10.3%) as against the general belief of them being 17% and 15% to the state's population much to the anger of these communities. They also demanded a fresh survey. As a result, the Vokkaliga and Lingayat ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet were also under pressure to toe the line.

Realising the problem, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during their meeting with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on Tuesday directed them to go for a fresh survey. The party believes that a fresh survey will avoid earning the wrath of these communities.