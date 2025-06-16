ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Govt Bans Bike Taxis: Why, Who’s Affected, And Voices From The Ground

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government officially banned bike taxi services across the state starting June 16, 2025, prompting operators like Rapido and Uber to remove the bike taxi option from their apps. The ban follows a Karnataka High Court decision upholding the state government’s directive to suspend these services until a formal regulatory framework is put in place. A six-week interim relief period granted earlier to bike taxi companies ended on June 15, with the court declining any extension or temporary permissions.

Rapido informed its users via a message that it had halted its bike taxi services in Karnataka in accordance with the court order. The company reiterated its belief in the value of bike taxis for daily commuters, but stated that it would fully comply with the law and continue to engage with the government for a possible return of the service in the future.

The ban stems from the absence of any formal guidelines governing the operation of bike taxis in the state. Authorities have raised concerns over passenger safety, proper use of helmets, vehicle condition, driver licensing, accident liability, and insurance coverage. Additionally, traditional Auto and Taxi Driver Associations have consistently opposed bike taxi services, arguing that they are operating without licences and negatively impacting their already reduced earnings, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel to women.

Many stakeholders believe that rather than imposing a blanket ban, the government should have implemented proper regulations concerning permits, training, and insurance. Drivers and Bike Taxi Associations argue that the decision is likely to push thousands of people into unemployment. They say that for many, especially after the pandemic, bike taxi services have become a vital source of income and a preferred mode of transportation due to affordability and speed.

Bike taxi users include students, daily wage workers, and professionals who rely on the service for its convenience, especially in areas with limited access to public transport. With the suspension now in place, these commuters will be forced to look for alternative options.