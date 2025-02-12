Karnataka Governor Sings Ordinance Seeking To Act Tough Against Unregistered, Unlicensed Microfinancing Institutions

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday signed the Karnataka Micro Loan and Small Loan (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance. With this, the new law that seeks to rein in unlicensed and unregistered microfinancing companies (MFIs) will come into force forthwith.

The Governor had sent back the Ordinance last week seeking clarifications on penalty clauses prescribed for erring MFIs describing them as excessive and disproportionate. He had also asked the Karnataka Government to wait till the upcoming budget session and enact an effective law after a thorough debate instead of hurrying it through an Ordinance route.

However, the state government defended harsh penalty clauses claiming such deterrent measures are necessary for MFIs flouting laws and resubmitted the Ordinance without changes. The government's decision to expedite the law through an Ordinance was prompted by numerous reports of alleged harassment and suicides by borrowers due to microfinance companies over the past month.

The new law mandates MFIs, money lending agencies, organisations and individual lenders to register with the registering authority (Deputy Commissioners) within 30 days from the date of promulgation of the Ordinance. Existing lenders must provide details of their lending activities like the total amount of money lent to the borrowers, rate of interest being charged, system of conducting verification and recovery besides giving the list of people authorised for lending and recovery.

The new MFIs and lenders can start lending only after registration, as per the Ordinance. They are also mandated to submit their quarterly statements to the registering authorities. The authorities will have the powers to cancel or recommend to cancel the registration in case of complaints by borrowers or violating the provisions of the Ordinance after hearing the MFIs concerned or giving them sufficient reasons.

The Ordinance also prohibits MFIs and other lenders from seeking security (collaterals) from future borrowers by way of pawn, pledge or others. The MFIs must also release the securities already obtained from the existing borrowers from the date of commencement of the Ordinance. It is also mandatory for lenders to provide loan cards to borrowers clearly mentioning the effective rate of interest charged and other terms and conditions attached to the loan.

Erring MFIs to face up to 10 years of jail and Rs 5 lakh fine

The Ordinance completely bars MFIs from using coercive actions against borrowers in case of a default. Coercive actions include; exerting pressure, insulting, using violence, intimidating, frequenting houses of borrowers etc. The violations of these provisions can result in imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh. The offenses under the Ordinance are cognizable and non-bailable.

Another major feature of the Ordinance is all loans advanced by the unregistered and unlicensed MFIs before the commencement of the Ordinance, including the amount of interest, will be discharged. No civil courts are allowed to entertain any suit or proceedings against such borrowers, the Ordinance says.