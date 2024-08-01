Karnataka Governor Issues Notice To Chief Minister Regarding 'MUDA Scam'

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday skipped a Cabinet meeting which discussed a "show-cause notice" issued to him by the Governor asking him to explain why prosecution sanction must not be accorded in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam.'

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters at Vidhansouda that Siddaramaiah authorised the state's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to chair the meeting.

Parameshwara said since the Cabinet was slated to discuss the notice issued to him by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ministers requested the Chief Minister not to attend it as it is not appropriate for him.

"The Cabinet meeting has to happen in his (Siddaramaiah's) absence," he said. "We (Ministers) requested him not to attend (the Cabinet meeting)," Parameshwara said, adding, that the Chief Minister should not be part of the Cabinet when it discusses the notice issued to him.

Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil on his part said, "The Governor has given a show cause notice to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister skipped the cabinet meeting."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a breakfast meeting with cabinet ministers at Kaveri residence and discussed the notice issued by the Governor and political issues. This breakfast meeting was called after the Governor gave a notice to the Chief Minister regarding the Muda case.

All ministers including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the meeting held at the CM's residence. Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty also attended the breakfast meeting. A serious discussion was held on the current political development of the state, the Valmiki corporation and the MUDA case.

Karnataka government urges the Governor to withdraw notice: Later in the day, the Karnataka government urged the Governor to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to the Chief Minister. The Governor's notice to CM Siddaramaiah on the MUDA issue was discussed at length in the Cabinet meeting. In addition, it was decided to fight the legal battle regarding MUDA and strong objection was expressed in the meeting over the notice issued by the Governor.

Speaking to reporters Shivakumar described the Governor's decision as a "murder of democracy and Constitution". "The Cabinet decided to strongly urge the Governor to withdraw the notice. There is no case for prosecution," Shivakumar said.

"Show-cause notice has been issued to the Chief Minister, who was elected in a democratic system. The Centre is doing a massacre of democracy. The people of the state have blessed the Congress with 136 seats. We respect the Constitution. The Centre is using the Governor to try to fix the CM through a person called TJ Abraham," he alleged.

"TJ Abraham had complained to the Governor on July 26. On the same day, the Governor issued notice and sought an answer within seven days. The Governor issued a show cause notice within a few minutes after TJ Abraham submitted an application containing over 200 pages of documents," added Shivakumar.

"On July 15, the Governor wrote to the Chief Secretary that the Karnataka State Farmers' Union had submitted an application that the land had been allotted illegally in MUDA. In this regard, the records of farmers have disappeared from MUDA," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"The Governor demanded that an investigation should be conducted in this regard. The Governor also requested to give information about this. Based on this, the Chief Secretary has given a detailed explanation to the Governor in over 170 pages. But the Governor has given a show cause notice to the CM before reading the explanation from the Chief Secretary. Why did he do it in such a hurry? If someone makes a complaint, something has to be proven. The investigating agency has requested to investigate the case and give permission. This has not been investigated yet. A judicial inquiry into the case is underway. Before that, they sent a notice in haste," added Shivakumar.

"How the Governors have behaved in many states. What is the Constitution? We had a long discussion in the cabinet meeting about the verdicts of the Supreme Court. The land was allotted when there was a BJP government. The decision was taken in the MUDA meeting where all the parties are members. What is illegal in this? What is the influence of CM in this? MUDA has taken possession of the property given by the elder brother to his sister (CM's wife). She requested MUDA to give us an alternative place. Where is the CM's role in this?" the Deputy Chief Minister asked.

Shivakumar maintained that Siddaramaiah has not used any influence in this regard.

"Therefore, it was decided to demand the withdrawal of the show cause notice given by the Governor on July 26. It has also been decided to make 50-60 pages of legal advice to the Governor. A request will be made to the Governor to reject TJ Abraham's petition'' Shivakumar said.

"We are sure that the Governor will reject the application of TJ Abraham and withdraw the show cause notice. The Governor will decide according to law," concluded Shivakumar.