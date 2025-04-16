ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Guv Forwards Bill On 4 Per Cent Quota To Muslims In Govt Contracts To President's Assent

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has reserved the Bill pertaining to four per cent reservation to Muslims in government contract for the President's assent, Raj Bhavan sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, Gehlot marked the Bill as reserved for Presidential assent and sent it to the Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department. Now, the state government will send the file to the President to get his nod to the Bill that has created quite a stir in Karnataka.

The Bill was passed by both houses of the Karnataka Legislature in March amid protests by the opposition BJP.