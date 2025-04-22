‘Darshan Thoogudeepa Was Still In Touch With The Witnesses’, Karnataka Govt To SC In Renukaswamy Murder Case

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was still in touch with the witnesses, while challenging an order passed by the state's high court, which granted bail granting bail to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and others, in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The state government counsel contended before the bench that the accused Darshan is still in touch with the witnesses.

During the hearing, the bench queried the state’s counsel, have all the accused been granted bail? The bench further queried whether the accused, Darshan, is a politician.

The bench was informed that all the accused have secured bail, and Darshan is a popular actor and not a politician. The state’s counsel argued that there is electronic evidence in the matter. The counsel said that CCTV footage has also been found. The bench asked about the post-mortem report of the victim. The state’s counsel explained the details of the report to the bench.

Darshan’s counsel argued before the bench that there is no evidence that his client committed the murder. The counsel argued that Darshan was arrested without taking the statements of eyewitnesses, and the statements of eyewitnesses were taken after his arrest. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 14.

The apex court in January this year had declined to put on hold the Karnataka High Court order. The apex court had said, “Since sthe tate is praying for cancellation of bail, it would not be proper to stay the operation of the order as it would amount to cancellation of bail”.

The state government moved the apex court assailing the bail order passed by the Karnataka High Court. The apex court had issued notice to Darshan and others. The mortal remains of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, an autorickshaw driver, were discovered on June 9, 2024. On December 13, 2024, the high court granted bail to actor Darshan and others in connection with the alleged murder of his fan, Renukaswamy.

On June 11, last year, Darshan was arrested regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of the victim on June 8, 2024. The incident reportedly stemmed from obscene messages that the victim had sent to Gowda, a person associated with the actor.

Earlier, Darshan was lodged at Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru but after a photograph of him relaxing with other inmates went viral, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail. According to reports, Renukaswamy succumbed to injuries after being attacked by individuals allegedly acting on Darshan's instructions.

On October 30, 2024, Darshan was granted interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks. Later, the high court granted regular bail to him and other accused in December.