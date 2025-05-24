ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Government Makes COVID-19 Test Mandatory For All SARI Cases As State Reports 35 Positive Cases

Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao said Covid situation is being closely monitored and there was no need  for people to panic

Karnataka Government Makes COVID-19 Test Mandatory For All SARI Cases As State Reports 35 Positive Cases
Representational image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: With the COVID-19 positive cases rising in Karnataka over the past few days, the State Government has issued directions to the health officials to subject people suffering from SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) to Covid tests mandatorily.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao said as many as 35 Covid positive cases have been reported in the state over the past few days which includes 32 cases from Bengaluru alone. "All of them have mild symptoms and nobody has any serious problem," the Minister said.

Calling upon people not to be panicked, Dinesh said that the state government has been taking all precautionary measures to face the situation. "We have been observing the situation very closely. All hospitals have been instructed to mandatorily subject all SARI cases to Covid test. We have also told all hospitals to conduct Covid tests on their inpatients suffering from respiratory and heart-related ailments. We have also issued guidelines requesting new mothers," he said.

Health officials have been instructed to keep sufficient stock of Covid testing kits. "Covid tests will be conducted as and when required," he added.
When asked if wearing masks would be made mandatory for all, Dinesh said the current situation does not warrant such an action. "Only new mothers and pregnant women have been asked to wear masks in crowded places and sanitize their hands regularly. Others can travel anywhere without any fear or apprehension," he said.

Bengaluru: With the COVID-19 positive cases rising in Karnataka over the past few days, the State Government has issued directions to the health officials to subject people suffering from SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) to Covid tests mandatorily.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao said as many as 35 Covid positive cases have been reported in the state over the past few days which includes 32 cases from Bengaluru alone. "All of them have mild symptoms and nobody has any serious problem," the Minister said.

Calling upon people not to be panicked, Dinesh said that the state government has been taking all precautionary measures to face the situation. "We have been observing the situation very closely. All hospitals have been instructed to mandatorily subject all SARI cases to Covid test. We have also told all hospitals to conduct Covid tests on their inpatients suffering from respiratory and heart-related ailments. We have also issued guidelines requesting new mothers," he said.

Health officials have been instructed to keep sufficient stock of Covid testing kits. "Covid tests will be conducted as and when required," he added.
When asked if wearing masks would be made mandatory for all, Dinesh said the current situation does not warrant such an action. "Only new mothers and pregnant women have been asked to wear masks in crowded places and sanitize their hands regularly. Others can travel anywhere without any fear or apprehension," he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COVID 19KARNATAKA HEALTH MINISTERDINESH GUNDURAOHEALTH OFFICIALSKARNATAKA GOVERNMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.