Karnataka Government Makes COVID-19 Test Mandatory For All SARI Cases As State Reports 35 Positive Cases

Bengaluru: With the COVID-19 positive cases rising in Karnataka over the past few days, the State Government has issued directions to the health officials to subject people suffering from SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) to Covid tests mandatorily.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao said as many as 35 Covid positive cases have been reported in the state over the past few days which includes 32 cases from Bengaluru alone. "All of them have mild symptoms and nobody has any serious problem," the Minister said.

Calling upon people not to be panicked, Dinesh said that the state government has been taking all precautionary measures to face the situation. "We have been observing the situation very closely. All hospitals have been instructed to mandatorily subject all SARI cases to Covid test. We have also told all hospitals to conduct Covid tests on their inpatients suffering from respiratory and heart-related ailments. We have also issued guidelines requesting new mothers," he said.

Health officials have been instructed to keep sufficient stock of Covid testing kits. "Covid tests will be conducted as and when required," he added.

When asked if wearing masks would be made mandatory for all, Dinesh said the current situation does not warrant such an action. "Only new mothers and pregnant women have been asked to wear masks in crowded places and sanitize their hands regularly. Others can travel anywhere without any fear or apprehension," he said.