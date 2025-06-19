Karnataka Government Increases Quota For Minorities In Housing Schemes To 15%; BJP Slams Decision

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has decided to increase the reservation for minorities in housing schemes to 15% from the existing 10%. The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Thursday decided to increase the quota for minorities in both urban and rural housing schemes.

"The decision was taken following a direction by the Centre to allocate houses to houseless families on priority. So, keeping social justice and the houseless population among minorities in mind, the Government has decided to increase their quota in housing schemes by 5%. This is a data-driven decision," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the meeting.

The decision, however, triggered controversy with the Opposition BJP accusing the Congress Government of resorting to appeasement politics for its personal gain.

"The Congress Government in Karnataka doubles down on blatant minority appeasement. First, the unconstitutional move to allocate 4% reservation for Muslims in Government tenders and now 15% in housing schemes," said Opposition Leader in the Assembly R Ashoka.

He said this wasn't inclusive governance but vote bank politics at its best. "This is divisive politics, plain and simple, designed to consolidate vote banks at the expense of equitable development. Where does this leave the deserving poor from other communities?" he asked.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also criticised the decision, saying the State Government is blatantly and with zero regard to the Constitution, is trying to implement religion-based reservation.

"The Constitution clearly prohibits reservations solely on the basis of religion. Yet, the Congress-led government appears to be pushing this agenda for electoral gains prioritising vote bank politics over inclusive governance," he added.

Joshi said the party will also explore the possibility of questioning the decision in the court of law as it clearly violates the Constitution.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the decision was taken as a lot of flats built by the Housing Department in urban areas have remained unoccupied, and the minorities have shown interest in moving into those flats.

"Since others were not showing interest in buying flats which have remained unoccupied years after their construction, the government has decided to increase their quota," he added.

Reacting to the criticism by the BJP, Shivakumar said: Let them say whatever they want. "We are helping the poor. What should the Government do when no one is applying for these flats?" he asked.

In the past, the Congress Government had come under criticism when Siddaramaiah in his budget for 2025-26 announced a 4% reservation for minorities in Government tenders and later passed a bill to this effect. However, the bill - the Karnataka Transparency in PUblic Procurement (Amendment) Bill - was sent for the President's assent by the Governor citing potential constitutional hurdles. The bill is yet to get the assent.