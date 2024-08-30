Karnataka Government Faces Backlash Over Liquor Price Cuts and Water Bill Hikes

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s recent decision to reduce prices on premium liquors has sparked a heated political debate, with opposition parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), criticizing the move as a misstep. The reduction, which applies to high-end liquors including brandy, whisky, gin, and rum, is aimed at making these products more affordable and curbing revenue losses due to higher prices compared to neighboring states.

Under the new tariff structure, significant cuts have been implemented across various price slabs for premium liquors. The Karnataka government defended this policy as a necessary adjustment to prevent revenue leakage and stimulate local consumption rather than cross-border purchases from states with lower alcohol price.

BJP leaders have argued that the policy prioritizes the wealthy while imposing additional financial burdens on the general populace.

BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla has condemned the decision, labeling it as part of the “Karnataka Khata Khat Model” and accusing the government of favoring affluent individuals. Poonawalla pointed out the apparent contradiction of reducing liquor prices while simultaneously increasing costs for essential services like water, milk, and public transportation.

"This is the Karnataka Khata Khat loot model. Premium liquor and whisky prices are reducing in Karnataka because the government has cut taxes on them. But on the other hand, we have seen that water prices have been hiked. Milk prices have been heightened. Bus fares have been height stamps, duty has been height, petrol and diesel has been height look at the priorities of the Karnataka government, their priority not the poor person. Their priorities are not the farmers." said Shehzaad Poonawalla.

Poonawalla and other BJP leaders argue that the price reductions for premium liquor come at a time when the state has also increased fares for public transportation and raised prices for basic necessities. They claim that this policy disproportionately benefits the wealthy, while the common people, especially those from economically disadvantaged groups, face increased living costs.

"They are looting the lands of SC/ST, OBC doing corruption like Kharge family Land scam. Walmiki Scam. Scam in every department and then they are imposing high prices and taxes on the common man. on the middle class. on the farmers and on the other hand. the rich super rich people who are drinking premium liquor are getting all kinds of tax relief from the Karnataka Commerce government. Raul Gandhi is this your Nyay" Poonawalla added.

In response, Karnataka’s ruling Congress party and state officials have defended the policy. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also responsible for Bengaluru’s water supply and sewerage board, asserted that the water tariff hike is essential to the board’s survival. He emphasized the difficulty of managing water resources and defended the increase despite public criticism.

"Citizens are ungrateful. If they don't get water, they will abuse us, call us, and put messages on WhatsApp. They don't know how difficult it is," said Shivakumar. "Let the media and opposition abuse us. I am bound to increase the water tariff. They can criticize or protest, I won't stop. We will increase the tariff; otherwise, BWSSB won't survive." added D K Shivakumar.