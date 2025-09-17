Karnataka Government Faces Backlash Over Bad, Unkempt Bengaluru Roads After Startup CEO Warns To Move Out Of Tech Corridor
BlackBuck's Chief Executive Officer Rajesh announced relocation of his office from Belandur area, off Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing bad roads and long commute hours
Published : September 17, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST
Bengaluru: A day after logistic tech platform BlackBuck's Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Kumar Yabaji announced relocation of his office from Belandur area, off Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing bad roads and long commute hours, the Karnataka Congress Government has come under severe criticism for failing to keep up roads in good condition.
ORR is a major connecting road to Bengaluru's tech corridor stretching from K R Puram to the Central Silk Board Junction and has around 500 companies employing over nine lakh people.
Rajesh on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over the bad condition of the ORR on X and announced the decision to move his office out of the area, unable to withstand long hours of commute on bad roads filled with potholes and dust.
"ORR (Bellandur) has been our office plus home for the last 9 years. But it is now very very hard to continue here. So we have decided to move out (sic)," he wrote.
Hi Rajesh, can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag? We are rated among top 5 cleanest cities in India, are building best-in-class infra, and have been rated the safest city for women. Please send me a DM. https://t.co/HLfP2CVTys— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 17, 2025
Further he said the average commuting hour for his colleagues to reach office has shot up to over an hour and a half one way. "Roads are full of potholes and dust, coupled with lowest intent to get them rectified. I am not seeing any of this changing in the next five years," he said, ending his post with a broken heart emoji.
While netizens gave big thumbs up to Rajesh for highlighting the most commonly faced problem of all Bengalureans, Corporate honchos also came down on the Karnataka government's apathy towards infrastructure development in the IT city.
Former Infosys CFO and Aarin Capital Chief Mohan Das Pai described the bad infrastructure as a big failure of governance in Bengaluru. "Big big failure of governance in Bengaluru. Minister D K Shivakumar please see, companies are moving out of ORR. Situation is beyond hope. Please intervene," he posted, reacting to Rajesh's decision.
Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacted to Rajesh's X post saying this was a serious issue and emergency measures needed to fix these responsibilities.
In September last year, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru In-charge Minister, had said that all pot holes on Bengaluru roads will be filled at a cost of Rs 1,100. He had also set a deadline of two months. Even a mobile application called 'Raste Gundi Gamana' for people to report to the civic authorities if they come across any potholes.
But one year down the line, the potholes continue to exist on Bengaluru roads putting the lives of motorists in danger. The ongoing works on new metro lines, white topping of roads, laying new drainage lines in many areas, which have crossed their completion deadlines, also adding to the woes of the Bengalureans.
Reacting to the issue, Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwara Rao said that the civic agency has been taking measures to fill potholes besides improving road conditions in Bengaluru city. "As an immediate measure DCM Shivakumar has already given instructions to fill all potholes in a time bound manner. We are also taking up some big projects to address infrastructure issues in the city," he added.
AP Minister Invites BlackBuck To Visakhapatnam
Meanwhile Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh invited Rajesh to shift his company's office to Visakhapatnam promising world class facilities. Reacting to Rajesh's post on X Lokesh extended an open invitation to the latter to relocate to Visakhapatnam claiming it to be the top five cleanest cities in India.
"Hi Rajesh, can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag? We are rated among top 5 cleanest cities in India and are building best-in-class infrastructure and have been rated the safest city for women (sic)," Nara said while asking Rajesh to contact him directly.