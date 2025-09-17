ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Government Faces Backlash Over Bad, Unkempt Bengaluru Roads After Startup CEO Warns To Move Out Of Tech Corridor

Bengaluru: A day after logistic tech platform BlackBuck's Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Kumar Yabaji announced relocation of his office from Belandur area, off Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing bad roads and long commute hours, the Karnataka Congress Government has come under severe criticism for failing to keep up roads in good condition.

ORR is a major connecting road to Bengaluru's tech corridor stretching from K R Puram to the Central Silk Board Junction and has around 500 companies employing over nine lakh people.

Rajesh on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over the bad condition of the ORR on X and announced the decision to move his office out of the area, unable to withstand long hours of commute on bad roads filled with potholes and dust.

"ORR (Bellandur) has been our office plus home for the last 9 years. But it is now very very hard to continue here. So we have decided to move out (sic)," he wrote.

Further he said the average commuting hour for his colleagues to reach office has shot up to over an hour and a half one way. "Roads are full of potholes and dust, coupled with lowest intent to get them rectified. I am not seeing any of this changing in the next five years," he said, ending his post with a broken heart emoji.

While netizens gave big thumbs up to Rajesh for highlighting the most commonly faced problem of all Bengalureans, Corporate honchos also came down on the Karnataka government's apathy towards infrastructure development in the IT city.