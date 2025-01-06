Karnataka Government Challenges Actor Darshan's Bail In Supreme Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the Karnataka High Court's verdict to grant bail to Kannada actor Darshan and others in the Renukaswamy murder case in the Supreme Court.

Senior Advocate Anil C Nishani filed the petition on behalf of the Karnataka government challenging the High Court's December 13 order granting bail to Darshan and other accused.

Darshan was arrested in Mysuru on June 11 by Bengaluru Police for allegedly killing Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan of the actor, after his body was found in a drain near Sumanahalli in the Magadi Road area in Bengaluru. Police registered the case against Darshan and his friends for 'killing' Renukaswamy for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda'.

Police in their chargesheet had said that Darshan got Renukaswamy abducted from Chitradurga, his native place, taking him to Bengaluru where he was tortured for three days in a shed. Unable to bear the torture, Renukaswamy died and later his body was thrown in a drain as per the alleged directions of Darshan, the chargesheet added.

After his arrest, Darshan was lodged in the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru. But later he was shifted to Ballari jail after his photographs and those of other inmates purportedly relaxing at the jail went viral. On October 30, Darshan was granted an interim bail for six weeks by the Karnataka High Court to undergo spine surgery.