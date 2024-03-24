Bengaluru: Gali Janardhana Reddy Decides to Merge his KRPP Party with BJP on Monday

Former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy, who voted for the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, has now decided to join the BJP and merge his party Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) with the saffron party in Bengaluru on Monday. Speaking after holding a meeting with his supporters, he said that the whole world wants Modi to become Prime Minister again.

Bengaluru : Former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy has decided to join the BJP and merge his party Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) in Bengaluru tomorrow. Janardhana Reddy will join the saffron party at the BJP office in Karnataka's Malleswaram in the presence of its state leaders. The BJP High Command has given the green signal for the party's merger.

At a meeting held with his supporters, a unanimous decision has been reached for the merger of Janardhan Reddy's KRPP party with the BJP. The KRPP party was officially launched in January 2023. Through his party, Janardhana Reddy contested the assembly elections from Gangavati constituency and won. Along with his wife, his party contested in about 47 constituencies. The BJP was hit in some constituencies because of the presence of his party.

Recently, Janardhana Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and held a discussion. Today, he held a long discussion with his supporters about the future stand of his party. Janardhana Reddy had voted for the Congress candidate in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections. Now he has decided to join the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking after his party meeting, Janardhana Reddy said that there was an invitation from the BJP to join their party. "I am going to join BJP tomorrow in the presence of Vijayendra. Chitradurga, Gulbarga, Koppal, Raichur, Bellary and Vijayanagar KRPP workers have supported my decision. Everyone has agreed to join the BJP," he said.

Janardhana Reddy further said that he has been in BJP since childhood and he is now joining this party tomorrow, which is like returning to mother party. "There was a question of giving external support to the BJP. But our party workers expressed their opinion for party merger. BJP is also in our blood. Modi has given India a world-renowned name. I support Modi to become Prime Minister again. I will join the party again and work as a general worker," he said.

Stating that the people have already made up their minds for giving a third term to PM Modi, Janardhana Reddy said that he voted for Congress during Rajya Sabha police, which was his conscience vote but in the Lok Sabha elections, the whole world wants Modi to become the Prime Minister again. "There was a lot of discussion about Sriramulu and me. Yediyurappa is like a father to me. I raised Sriramulu like a child. I have no differences with Ramulu," he said.

