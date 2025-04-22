Farm-Fresh Mangoes Online: India Post Launches Farmers-To-Doorstep Delivery For Buyers In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As mango season begins, the Indian Postal Department has launched a new service for the doorstep delivery of mangoes in collaboration with the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation. Customers can now order fresh mangoes online and receive them within 2-3 days, directly from farmers in districts like Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar.

To buy mangoes, customers can visit the official portal - www.karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in - select their preferred variety, and complete the payment online. Each box contains 3 kilograms of mangoes, which are shipped straight from the farms. Once booked, customers receive confirmation via email and SMS. The postal department then picks up the mangoes from farmers and delivers them to buyers' doorsteps using two-wheelers for safe transport.

Farm to doorstep delivery of mangoes in Karnataka. (ETV Bharat)

Krishna Sagar Reddy, a mango farmer from Chintamani in Kolar district, told ETV Bharat that he sells over 50 varieties of mangoes through the KarSiri portal. "I have around 6,000 to 7,000 customers in Bengaluru alone," he said. According to Reddy, the mangoes are organic and naturally ripened, which makes them slightly more expensive. "They are free from chemicals, and the rising fuel costs have also impacted prices,” he explained. “But the quality and safety of the fruit are guaranteed.”

Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka Circle, S. Rajendra Kumar, explained that this initiative helps farmers reach urban customers directly. “Previously, we only delivered within Bengaluru. Now we are expanding to cities like Delhi and Mumbai with next-day delivery options,” he said. Kumar also noted that the postal department plans to extend this model to other farm products like tamarind and tur dal, in partnership with organisations such as the Karnataka Seeds Corporation.

Dr. C.G. Nagaraju, Managing Director of the Karnataka Mango Development and Marketing Corporation, said that more farmers, especially younger ones, are turning to the online model. “This system removes middlemen and allows farmers to sell directly to consumers, which ensures better returns and gives customers access to safe and healthy fruits,” he said.

Postman Vijayan, who is part of the delivery team, noted that with the use of motorbikes, the postal service can now ensure safer and faster delivery. “We take special care to handle the mangoes properly so that they reach customers in good condition,” he said.

With over one lakh boxes delivered for about 7 years, this farmer-to-doorstep mango delivery initiative is transforming the way Bengaluru residents enjoy the king of fruits.