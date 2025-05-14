Karnataka Extends B Khata Issuance Time To Unauthorised Properties By Three Months

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday extended the time for issuing B Khatas to unauthorised buildings under the urban local bodies by three months. As per the earlier government order, May 10 was the last date for issuing the documents.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh said the extension was necessary because over 20 lakh properties still needed to be issued B Khatas. As of today (Wednesday), around 10 lakh people have applied for B Khatas, of which two lakh have already received them, the minister added.

"As per an estimation, there are over 30 lakh unauthorised properties in the limits of urban local bodies across the state. The government wants all these properties to get the benefit of this one-time relief," he said further.

The minister said the government is also mulling issuing B Khatas to those who have agreed to purchase an unauthorised property, and also to those who hold the general power of attorney (GPA). "The proposal will soon be placed before the cabinet for approval," Suresh said.

A B Khata property is essentially an unauthorised property without the approvals from competent authorities, but still receives water, electricity, roads and other amenities provided by civic agencies. The owners of these properties don't have ownership titles (Khatas) from the civic bodies, which makes their sale and purchase extremely difficult.

Until January, B Khatas were issued only to properties under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) limits. However, recognising the widespread presence of unauthorised buildings across all cities and towns, the government decided to extend this benefit as a one-time relief.