Email Bomb Threats To Chamarajanagar, Raichur District Collectorates In Karnataka

Chamarajanagar/Raichur: Email bomb threats have been received by the Chamarajanagar and Raichur district collectorate offices separately, raising concerns among the officials and public on Friday.

The police said that an email message was received at 2.40 am today that the Chamarajanagar district administration building will be blown up, police said. The email threat mentioned bomb blast cases in Tamil Nadu, and also the names of several DMK leaders. The unknown person, who sent the message, said that bombs hidden in pipes would explode at 3 pm today. Upon receiving the message, DC Shilpanag and SP Dr BT Kavita took necessary precautionary measures.

Email bomb threats in Karnataka. (ETV Bharat)

All the officers and staff in the office have been sent out as a precautionary measure.

Bomb Detection Squad: The bomb detection squad and the dog squad are combing the district administration building and conducting a search operation. As the bomb squad is conducting a search operation, DC Shilpanag, ADC Geeta Hudeda and ZP CEO Mona Roth were seen performing their duties while sitting under a tree in the district administration building premises, which caught the attention of the public.

DC Shilpanag said: ''A bomb threat message was received to blow up the district administration building, and there is no need for anyone to worry''. Speaking to the media, she said, "We have received a mail saying that a bomb has been planted, we have filed a complaint with the police station. It has been brought to the attention of state-level officials. As a precautionary measure, we have sent all the employees outside. An inspection is being carried out in the building''.

SP B. T. Kavita said that the DC office has received mail, following which all the employees and the public have been evacuated. A search operation has been conducted by the bomb disposal squad and dogs. Investigation is being conducted from all angles. She said that not only the DC office but also the buildings in the surrounding area will be inspected.

