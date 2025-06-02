Maharashtra CM Objected To Raising Almatti Reservoir Height: Karnataka DCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has raised an objection to increasing the height of the Almatt reservoir built across the Krishna river in Karnataka and called upon Union Ministers and MPs from Karnataka to safeguard the state's interests by putting pressure on the Centre.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, said that as per the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal's order, Karnataka can increase the height of the dam to 524 meters from the existing 519 meters. But on May 9, Fadnavis wrote to the Karnataka Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) objecting to increasing the height. He has said Sangli and Kolhapur districts will face flood threat if the height of the dam is increased while asking Karnataka to re-evaluated its plan.

"It is a shocking development. Even though the tribunal gave its verdict way back in 2010, Maharashtra never raised any objection till now. It did not even oppose when the tribunal passed its verdict," he said.

Stating that Karnataka doesn't want to have any kind of friction with the neighbouring state in the matter, Shivakumar said the state is well within its rights as far as increasing the height of the reservoir is concerned. "Flooding in Maharashtra is their internal matter, and they need to fix it. But asking Karnataka not to exercise its right is wrong. We will soon meet the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Union Jal Shakti Minister (CR Patil) in this regard," he said.

He also appealed to Union Ministers and MPs from the state to take note of the development and safeguard the state's interest.