Karnataka DCM Shivakumar Opposes AP CM Naidu's Pitch For Shifting HAL To His State

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has strongly opposed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's request for relocating Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to his state.

"We will not allow what has been successfully functioning here to be shifted. We know well how to protect our state's assets including the HAL," Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Saturday.

Naidu during his meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday had offered to provide 10,000 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh's Lepakshi-Madakasira region to shift HAL's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft and Light Combat Aircraft manufacturing units currently situated at Bengaluru.

"HAL is not given by any BJP Government. (Former Prime Minister) Jawaharlal Nehru has established it using technological expertise and human resources available in Karnataka. Let them build a new facility. We will not come in their way. But we will not allow HAL to be shifted. We know how to protect our assets," he said.

He also sought to question the silence of the BJP MPs from Karnataka. "What are they doing? Why are the Union Ministers not talking about it? I want them to react by evening," he urged.

Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash said HAL is Karnataka's pride and the State will not accept any proposal to shift it outside.