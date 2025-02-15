Karnataka: Court Hands Over Former CM Jayalalithaa's Jewellery, Other Valuables To Tamil Nadu Government

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's immovable and movable assets worth crores of rupees have been handed over to the Tamil Nadu government by the special court in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Gold jewellery, land titles and other valuables seized as per the court order have been returned to the Tamil Nadu government. These are 27 kg of various gold jewellery including swords, dabu, wristwatches, pens and 1606 other valuable items.

Speaking at a media conference in this regard, Special Public Prosecutor Kiran Javali said, "As per the court's order, various items weighing 27 kg of gold have been returned after being inspected in the presence of Tamil Nadu Vigilance Officers. In addition, the property deeds of about 1526 acres of land have been returned to the Tamil Nadu government. Today, under the leadership of senior police officers, items belonging to Jayalalithaa were taken from the city to Tamil Nadu in six trunks with tight security."

He further said that the sarees that were seized earlier were returned. This has resolved a dispute that had been pending for decades.

What were seized?: 468 types of gold and diamond-studded jewellery weighing 7,040 grams, silver jewellery weighing 700 kg, 740 expensive slippers, 11,344 silk sarees, 250 shawls, 12 refrigerators, 10 TV sets, 8 VCRs, 1 video camera, 4 CD players, 2 audio decks, 24 two-in-one tape recorders, 1040 video cassettes, 3 iron lockers, Rs 1,93,202 in cash and many other items were seized from Jayalalithaa.

Background of the case: On September 27, 2014, a special court in Bengaluru sentenced Jayalalithaa to four years in prison and a fine of Rs 100 crore in connection with the disproportionate assets case. It also directed that the seized valuables should be sold to the RBI, SBI or through public auction. The proceeds from the sale should be adjusted to the fine amount. Jayalalithaa had died in the meantime. Therefore, RTI activist Narasimha Murthy filed an appeal to the court seeking information on the steps taken to dispose of Jayalalithaa's belongings.