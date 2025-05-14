ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Cops Bust Fake Post About Attack On Col Sofiya’s Family Home

Belagavi: The Police have denied any attack on the family home of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi while categorically stating that it is fake news. The Police statement came after a post was circulated on the social media platform X claiming that the attack on the house of Col Qureshi’s father-in-law, Ghausab Bagewadi, had been carried out by the supporters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The said post was deleted after the Police issued a stern warning.

This was yet another attempt by mischievous elements targeting India with cyber attacks to create a wedge between the Hindus and Muslims in the country in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

Col Qureshi has been in the limelight when she, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and foreign secretary Vikram Misri, had been fielded by India to hold briefings during the military operations after the Pahalgam attack by militants that had killed 26 tourists. She is a decorated officer of the armed forces. She has become a household name across the country.

Belagavi’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Bhimashankar Guleda has clarified that the post about the attack had been circulated from the handle of one Anees Uddin. It said that the residence of Ghausab Bagewadi in Konnur village of Gokak taluka had been attacked.