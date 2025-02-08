ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka CM Writes To PM Modi, Calls For Putting UGC Draft Regulations On Hold

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to put the draft UGC regulations on hold and initiate broad-based consultations with states, academicians, and other stakeholders, asserting that it was essential to uphold the principles of cooperative federalism.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to the prime minister on the UGC's draft regulations and noted that states and leaders from across the country have come together to oppose these "anti-federal and anti-democratic regulations".

"The ball is now in the Union government's court -- will they compromise the quality of higher education and subvert federalism for their political ends? Or will they listen to the voice of the people?" he said.

In his letter to Modi, Siddaramaiah said the current draft regulations propose removing the state government's role in the selection of vice-chancellors and framing provisions that undermine the autonomy of universities established by state legislatures.

"I write to express my deep concerns regarding the Draft Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2025, issued under the UGC Act, 1956," the Karnataka chief minister said.

"While we all uphold the importance of maintaining high standards in higher education, it is imperative to recognise that the Constitution of India provides a clear framework for the roles and responsibilities of the Union and state governments in this domain," he said.

Siddaramaiah said entry 66 of the Union List empowers the Centre to coordinate and determine standards in higher education, but this must not be stretched to exclude states from their rightful role in the governance of universities established under state laws.

The states bear the lion's share of financial and administrative responsibility for higher education, the senior Congress leader said.

Going by the Ministry of Education's data, states account for 85 per cent of revenue expenditure on education, he said while pointing out that Karnataka, in particular, has made substantial investments in higher education to promote inclusivity, innovation, and excellence.

"Such steps disregard the constitutional limits of entry 66 and undermine the cooperative federalism that is foundational to our polity," Siddaramaiah said.