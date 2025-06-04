Karnataka CM To Felicitate IPL Champions RCB At Vidhana Soudha In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday will host a grand felicitation ceremony for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team, which won its maiden IPL title after an 18-year wait.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will honour the Rajat Patidar-led squad on the steps of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here.

"I congratulate all the RCB team members, I also congratulate their fans. The whole country and the state is proud of them, RCB has never won the IPL, this is the eighteenth season and they have won and it has made me immensely happy," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "At 4 pm, I will felicitate the team on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha." Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara congratulated the RCB and Virat Kohli, saying the team would be felicitated by the state government and preparations are on.

Parameshwara lauded Kolhi as a role model for his loyalty to a single team for 18 years, emphasising that such dedication and sincerity would ultimately pay off. Also, he expressed satisfaction with Kohli's emotional connection to Bengaluru.

While there were reports of the team's victory parade in an open bus from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium here, the Home Minister clarified that there will be no such procession due to security concerns.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate after winning their maiden IPL title (AP)

"The team will come to Vidhana Soudha in a bus and will go to the cricket stadium in a bus after the felicitation. There will not be any procession in an open vehicle, Karnataka State Cricket Academy (KSCA) has said no to it considering security. Once the CM felicitates the team one or two may speak on behalf of the team, other than that there won't be anything. In the stadium, KSCA have their programme. All kinds of security and traffic arrangements have been made," he said.

RCB won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait. Virat Kohli top-scored for the Rajat Patidar-led side. RCB finally got to lift the trophy after finishing runners-up on three occasions previously.

According to a traffic advisory from the Bengaluru police, entry to the event at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be permitted only to those with valid tickets and passes. "As there is limited parking facility available near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, those who are attending the event are advised to use public transport and Metro. The public is requested to cooperate," it stated.