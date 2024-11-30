Karnataka CM Suspends Drug Controller, Blacklists Pharma Company Over Maternal Deaths In Ballari

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the suspension of Drug Controller Umesh for dereliction of duty following recent maternal deaths at Ballari District Hospital. Addressing a high-level meeting at Vidhana Soudha on Saturday evening, the CM stated that the West Bengal-based pharma company that supplied the Ringer Lactate solution would be blacklisted, and prosecution would be initiated against it.

The government had already announced compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the deceased, with further instructions to collect compensation from the company for the victim's family. An Expert Committee, led by the Development Secretary, has been formed to investigate maternal deaths in hospitals across Karnataka. The committee is tasked with submitting a report within a week.

''All batches of Ringer lactate solution given to the pregnant women have been withdrawn and the solution used at the Ballari District Hospital has been sent to the laboratory for testing. It was decided to form an expert committee under the chairmanship of the Development Secretary to investigate such deaths that have occurred in various hospitals in the state and submit a report within a week. In addition, it has been directed to submit a proposal in the next cabinet meeting regarding the drug procurement process and restructuring of the Drug Control Department on the Tamil Nadu model,'' the CM said.

As for the Ballari incident, four maternal deaths have been reported since November 11, with complications such as hemodialysis, multiple organ failure, and severe kidney injury. Three patients remain in recovery at Ballari VIMS. The CM emphasized taking precautionary measures to prevent future incidents and ensuring accountability once the laboratory report is received. Additionally, disciplinary actions have been ordered against the Drug Controller, and a proposal to tighten the Drug Control Act will be submitted to the Central government.