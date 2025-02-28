Karnataka CM Strongly Opposes Proposed Cut In State's Share In Tax Revenue By Finance Commission

Bengaluru: The proposal decision of the Union Government to reduce Karnataka's share of tax revenue is a direct attack on the federal structure enshrined in the Constitution, said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Referring to media reports that suggested the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is preparing to recommend a reduction in Karnataka’s tax share from 41 per cent to 40 per cent through the Finance Commission, Siddaramaiah said eversince Narendra Modi took office as Prime Minister, the Centre's policies have consistently curtailed and weakened the Constitutional rights of states. The proposed reduction in Karnataka's tax share is nothing but another such attempt, he said.

He accused the Modi government of using the Finance Commission, which is responsible for fair distribution of tax revenue collected by states, is now being used as a tool to suppress states’ rights.

"This is a dangerous trend, pushing states into a dependent position where they must rely on the Centre’s discretion and we cannot accept it. By denying the state's rightful tax share and grants, the Modi government appears to be making an effort to discrete the state government, which has earned the trust of the people through its guarantee schemes and welfare programmes. But people of Karnataka are capable of seeing this injustice for what it is," he said.

Every year, the Karnataka Government remits approximately Rs four lakh crore collected from Kannadigas to the Union Government. However, the state receives back only 15 paise per rupee. Due to the 15th Finance Commission reducing Karnataka’s tax share from 4.713 per cent to 3.64 per cent, the state has lost Rs 68,775 crore over the past five years.

Even though the 15th Finance Commission’s term ends next year, the Union Government is yet to release Rs 5,495 crore in special grants recommended by the Commission, along with an additional Rs 6,000 crore in centrally sponsored grants for Karnataka.

Moreover, the Centre has consistently allocated Karnataka’s funds below the Commission’s recommendations. In the financial years 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24, grants for urban local bodies were reduced by Rs 1,311 crore, and Rs 775 crore was cut from Panchayat Raj institutions. In 2022-23 and 2023-24, health grants were slashed by Rs 826 crore, and Rs 340 crore was cut under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). "In total, Rs 3,300 crore remains unpaid, and the special grants recommended for 2024-25 and 2025-26 must be released immediately," he demanded.

He also alleged that the Centre was not sharing with the states the revenue collected from cess and surcharges. "Since these levies are kept outside the tax pool, Karnataka has lost Rs 53,359 crore between 2017-18 and 2024-25. The share of cess and surcharges in total taxes has increased from 8.1 per cent in 2010-11 to 14 per cent in 2024-25, further reducing Karnataka’s rightful tax share. Additionally, central grants have been declining year after year. Given this situation, cess and surcharges must either be abolished immediately or included in the total tax pool and distributed fairly among the states," the Chief Minister added.

The service tax limit has remained unchanged since 1985. Given the economic growth over the decades, a Constitutional amendment is necessary to increase its upper limit. At least half of the taxes collected in the state must be returned to Karnataka. Additionally, the Constitution must be amended to include non-tax revenue in the divisible tax pool for fair allocation, he added.