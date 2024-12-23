ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Warns Against Unauthorised Official Transfers, Mandates Prior Approval

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah warned department heads against unauthorised transfers post-July 31, mandating prior approval and threatening strict action for non-compliance.

Karnataka Govt Makes CM's Approval Mandatory For Transfers Of Officials
File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a stern warning to department heads against unauthorised transfers of officials without his prior approval. He emphasised that strict action will be taken against those who disregard these instructions, following reports of ongoing transfers despite the annual general transfer period ending on July 31.

In a circular issued on December 19, the government said that prior approval from the CM is a must for all future transfers. "In case of a violation of the instruction, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and department heads will directly be held responsible and action will be initiated against them," the circular said.

The circular said the government has taken serious note of proposals seeking post-facto approval for transfers of officials being submitted before the Chief Minister despite the last date for general transfer being over. "Henceforth, no such practice is allowed," it said. Every year, the state government allows general transfers in June and July limiting it to 6 per cent of the total number of employees.

