'Not Afraid To Face Investigation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says After Court Orders Probe Into MUDA Case

By PTI

Published : 9 minutes ago

Updated : 55 seconds ago

The Special Court Judge's order against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came a day after the High Court approved the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against the CM on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by MUDA.

File Photo of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday reiterated that he was ready to face an investigation in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

Reacting to a Special Court ordering a Lokayukta police investigation against him in the case, the Chief Minister said he was not afraid of a probe. Already I have said that I am ready to face an investigation. I am not afraid of a probe, Siddaramaiah told reporters here. I am ready for a legal fight. I had said this yesterday and I am reiterating it today as well.

Siddaramaiah said the matter has been referred to the Mysuru Lokayukta police by the Special Court because the complaint was lodged in Mysuru and MUDA is also located in that city.

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by MUDA.

Last Updated : 55 seconds ago

