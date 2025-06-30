ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says His Government Is In Favour Of Two-Language Policy

Karnataka CM reiterated support for a two-language policy in primary education, amid debates over the mandatory inclusion of Hindi as a third language.

Karnataka CM reiterated support for a two-language policy in primary education, amid debates over the mandatory inclusion of Hindi as a third language.
File Photo:  Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 30, 2025 at 2:00 PM IST

Benglauru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that his government was always in favour of adopting a two-language policy in primary education. "We are for the two-language policy. My Government is committed to it," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

Siddaramaiah's statement comes in the wake of the Maharashtra Government revoking its order to adopt a three-language policy in primary education, inducting Hindi, as a third language for students of Class 1 to 5. The move by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government came after opposition by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray.

Currently, Karnataka has a three-language policy with Hindi being a compulsory subject from Class 5 in government schools. However, there has been a demand for reverting to a two-language policy with many Kannadigas feeling Hindi being imposed upon them.

Namma Naadu, Namma Alvike, a non-profit organisation, advocating a two-language policy in education in Karnataka, has also started an online petition demanding the government to withdraw the existing three-language policy. The petition has so far been signed by around 40,000 people.

The petition claimed that over 90,000 SSLC (Class 10) students failed in Hindi in 2024 alone and it underscores the burden of a third language on students. "Hindi-speaking states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as well as Tamil Nadu, follow the two-language policy demonstrating that a third language is not essential in school education. Learning any third language should be optional and not mandatory," the petition said.

