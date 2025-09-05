Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls For Peace, Unity And Constitutional Values At International Milad-un-Nabi Conference

ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for peace, harmony, and adherence to the values of the Indian Constitution while addressing a large gathering at the International Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

The event, organised by the Milad Committee, saw participation of religious leaders, scholars, political representatives, and members of the public.

Prophet’s Teachings for Humanity

Siddaramaiah said the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad was an occasion to reflect on his universal message of justice, equality, and brotherhood. “Prophet Muhammad brought revolutionary changes in human history. His teachings showed humanity the path of justice, equality, and religious harmony,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the conference (ETV Bharat)

Drawing parallels with Karnataka’s own spiritual traditions, he added, “The Sharana movement led by Basavanna also carried the same values—that all human beings are equal. Both teachings emphasise dignity, fraternity, and the oneness of humanity.”

Peace and Coexistence

Emphasising the Prophet’s role as a messenger of peace, Siddaramaiah urged communities to strengthen bonds of coexistence.

“Prophets were ambassadors of peace. They taught that the entire human race must work for peace, mutual respect, and brotherhood,” he said.