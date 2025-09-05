Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls For Peace, Unity And Constitutional Values At International Milad-un-Nabi Conference
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for peace, harmony, and adherence to the values of the Indian Constitution while addressing a large gathering at the International Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.
The event, organised by the Milad Committee, saw participation of religious leaders, scholars, political representatives, and members of the public.
Prophet’s Teachings for Humanity
Siddaramaiah said the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad was an occasion to reflect on his universal message of justice, equality, and brotherhood. “Prophet Muhammad brought revolutionary changes in human history. His teachings showed humanity the path of justice, equality, and religious harmony,” the Chief Minister said.
Drawing parallels with Karnataka’s own spiritual traditions, he added, “The Sharana movement led by Basavanna also carried the same values—that all human beings are equal. Both teachings emphasise dignity, fraternity, and the oneness of humanity.”
Peace and Coexistence
Emphasising the Prophet’s role as a messenger of peace, Siddaramaiah urged communities to strengthen bonds of coexistence.
“Prophets were ambassadors of peace. They taught that the entire human race must work for peace, mutual respect, and brotherhood,” he said.
He also highlighted that India’s Constitution embodies these very principles. “The essence of our Constitution is fraternity and tolerance of all faiths. Let us make it our goal to practice and uphold the Constitution in our daily lives,” the Chief Minister said.
Call for Constitutional Responsibility
Reiterating his government’s commitment to secular and inclusive governance, Siddaramaiah stressed the responsibility of citizens to live by constitutional values.
“The Constitution guarantees freedom and equality. Our duty is to protect and follow it in spirit and action,” he said.
He concluded his address with greetings to the audience, saying, “Jai Karnataka! Jai Hindu Muslim! Namaskaram to all of you.”
Security and Participation
The international conference featured cultural and religious programs, speeches in multiple languages, and discussions on Islamic heritage. The venue was marked by elaborate backdrops inspired by Islamic architecture, while security personnel ensured smooth proceedings.
The gathering also saw the participation of several ministers and public representatives, including Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Energy Minister K.J. George, Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, and MLA N.A. Haris. Religious leaders from across India and abroad also attended.
On the occasion Convenor of the program Usman Sharieff said the International Milad-un-Nabi Conference aimed to bring communities together under the message of peace, compassion, and wisdom. The Chief Minister’s call for harmony and constitutional adherence resonated with the audience, many of whom viewed the event as a reminder of the need for mutual respect in a diverse society.
