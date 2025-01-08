ETV Bharat / bharat

After Stalin, Karnataka CM Opposes UGC Amendments About VCs Appointments

Accusing Centre of trying to take away states’ powers in VC appointments, CM Siddaramaiah said he would discuss the issue with the non-BJP state governments.

File photo of CM Siddaramaiah
File photo of CM Siddaramaiah (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Bengaluru: After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah too has opposed the draft amendment to regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to grant more powers to governors in appointments of vice-chancellors (VCs) and also allowing non-academics to hold these posts.

"This is a move aimed at taking away the powers of the states. I strongly condemn it," Siddaramaiah said in a release here on Wednesday. "Our government will not tolerate any efforts aimed at destroying our federal system. We will take a suitable step after discussing the issue with the non-BJP state governments," he added.

Ever since the Modi government came to power, the Governors have been increasingly interfering in the appointments of VCs, he said. There are also instances where Governors overlooked the state government's recommendations. "Education is a state subject and an unnecessary interference in it will lead to a confrontation between the Centre and the states," he added.

Currently, a search committee formed by the state government identifies and recommends names for the VC posts. A representative of the Governor, who is the chancellor of all the state-run universities, will also be there on the committee. "The proposed amendment takes away the power of setting up a search committee from the state government and hands it over to the Governor. It is nothing but a direct ride by the centre on the state governments," the CM said.

Further, he expressed concerns that the proposed amendment would pose the threat of non-Kannadigas taking over the posts of VCs of state's varsities. "Now we appoint experts and educationists from our state as VCs. But, the proposed amendment makes it mandatory to invite applications from candidates from all over the country. So the VC posts which were reserved for Kannadigas till now can go to outsiders. This way the centre is trying to betray Kannadigas," he said.

Bengaluru: After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah too has opposed the draft amendment to regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to grant more powers to governors in appointments of vice-chancellors (VCs) and also allowing non-academics to hold these posts.

"This is a move aimed at taking away the powers of the states. I strongly condemn it," Siddaramaiah said in a release here on Wednesday. "Our government will not tolerate any efforts aimed at destroying our federal system. We will take a suitable step after discussing the issue with the non-BJP state governments," he added.

Ever since the Modi government came to power, the Governors have been increasingly interfering in the appointments of VCs, he said. There are also instances where Governors overlooked the state government's recommendations. "Education is a state subject and an unnecessary interference in it will lead to a confrontation between the Centre and the states," he added.

Currently, a search committee formed by the state government identifies and recommends names for the VC posts. A representative of the Governor, who is the chancellor of all the state-run universities, will also be there on the committee. "The proposed amendment takes away the power of setting up a search committee from the state government and hands it over to the Governor. It is nothing but a direct ride by the centre on the state governments," the CM said.

Further, he expressed concerns that the proposed amendment would pose the threat of non-Kannadigas taking over the posts of VCs of state's varsities. "Now we appoint experts and educationists from our state as VCs. But, the proposed amendment makes it mandatory to invite applications from candidates from all over the country. So the VC posts which were reserved for Kannadigas till now can go to outsiders. This way the centre is trying to betray Kannadigas," he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SIDDARAMAIAHKARNATAKAUGCVC APPOINTMENTSKARNATAKA CM UGC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.