Karnataka CM, DCM Camp In Delhi Amid Talks Of Leadership Change

Bengaluru: Amidst talks of leadership change in the Congress government in Karnataka, both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar have been in Delhi.

Shivakumar has been in Delhi since Tuesday while Siddaramaiah reached the national capital this afternoon.

Both met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the state government's plan to organise an Airshow during Dasara festival at Mysuru. In the past, Airshows were organised in 2017, 2019 and 2023 drawing an overwhelming response from the public and the tourists.

This time the government intends to organise aerial displays by Surya Kiran, Sarang and other aerobatic teams.

"We also requested Singh to take necessary steps to hand over portions of defence land in Bengaluru to the state government for the purpose of widening certain roads," Shivakumar added.

Shivakumar who is also the water resources minister, called on Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and submitted a memorandum seeking Rs 11,122 crore Central assistance for state's six irrigation projects, including Kalasa-Banduri and Ettinahole drinking water projects.

All eyes on meeting with Rahul

All eyes will be on the possible meeting of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar with Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi that is likely to happen today evening or tomorrow.

The meeting assumes importance in the wake of talks in Congress circles about the possible change in leadership in Karnataka and also it comes amid All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala holding one-on-one meetings with Congress MLAs in Bengaluru.

"I have sought an appointment with Rahul Gandhi but since he is in Patna, I will try and meet him if I get an appointment," said Shivakumar.

Surjewal told reporters in Bengaluru that the Delhi visit of CM and DCM is to raise issues pertaining to the state government and the people of the state with the Union government and there was no political agenda to their meeting.

"Both CM and DCM have gone to Delhi to meet Union Ministers. We are aware there is a designed discrimination and hatred in BJP and Modi government against the people of the state for voting them out. That hatred gets magnified by way of denying various projects. For example, in Kalasa Baduri project, no permissions are being given. Mekedatu is being detained by the Centre. GST funds are denied to Karnataka. So it is the duty of the CM and DCM to go to the Union government and present facts before them," he said.

When asked, he said he was not aware of Rahul's meeting with the CM and DCM and talks of leadership change. Surjewala said these talks are purely imaginary. "I have no knowledge of any such meeting," he said.