Karnataka CM Convenes Special Cabinet Meeting On Aug 16 To Decide On Internal Reservation Among SCs

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a special Cabinet Meeting on August 16 to discuss the report of the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission on internal reservation among Scheduled Castes. In the cabinet meeting held here on Thursday, copies of the report, which was submitted to the Government on Monday, were circulated to all the ministers.

"In today's meeting, the cabinet received the report of the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission. The Chief Minister has asked all Ministers to read the report and come up with their opinions to the August 16 meeting specially convened to discuss the report. After that a decision will be taken," Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The Commission carried out a survey between May 5 and July 6 and covered 10,509,871 individuals from Scheduled Castes. While the recommendation of the commission are yet to be made public officially, the sources in the Government said the Commission has recommended for classifying all the 101 sub-castes of SCs in five groups such as SC-Left, SC-Right, Touchable, Small and Adi Dravida, Adi Karnataka & Adi Andhra.

The Commission also recommended quotas for each of these groups within the overall 17% quota for SCs based on their respective populations. Accordingly, SC-Left (34.9 lakh population) have been awarded 6% , SC-Right (28.6L) 5%, Touchables (26.9L) 4% and 1% each for Small and Nomadics whose population is 4.9L and 4.5L respectively.

While one has to wait till August 16 to know if the Government would accept the recommendations as they are, sources said the Government may classify SCs into three groups such as SC-Left, SC-Right and Touchables and award 6%, 6% and 5% to them respectively.

Former Minister H Anjaneya, who belongs to the SC-Left community, welcomed the recommendations of the Commission and urged the State Government to accept it in the next cabinet meeting. "We are happy with the way the survey has been conducted by the Commission and also about its result. We demand the Government to implement it at the earliest," he said.

However, a group of Lambanis have opposed the recommendations of the Nagamohan Das Commission and sought a higher quota for touchables.

Internal reservation, a three-decade old demand

The demand for internal reservation among SCs dates back to the mid-1990s and it stemmed from the feeling among SC-Left sect that the fruits of the reservation were being majorly enjoyed by the Right Sect.

The first serious attempt to provide internal reservation was made in 2005 by the then Dharam Singh-led JDS-Congress Coalition Government. It set up Justice A. J. Sadashiva Commission to collect the empirical data and suggest the quantum of reservation to be distributed among the different SC groups. The commission gave its report in 2012 to BS Yediyurappa's successor, D. V. Sadanand Gowda.

The Commission categorised SCs into four groups—SC Right (Holeyas), SC Left (Madigas), SC Touchables (Bovis, Lambanis), and SC Nomadic castes—and recommended them 6%, 5%, 3%, and 1% quotas, respectively, among the 15% total reservation provided to SCs. However, the report was met with opposition by SC Right groups, which claimed the survey was not done properly and it had not addressed the confusions over Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida groups.

Since the submission of the Sadashiva Commission's report in 2012, no major decision has been taken on the issue, even though Madigas have kept upping their pressure on the Karnataka government. In the meantime, the issue started to alter political equations too, with the BJP aggressively wooing Dalit Left communities into its fold, claiming Dalit Right leaders in Congress, including All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge, were opposing sub-classification of quotas among Dalits.

The BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai in 2022 formed a cabinet subcommittee headed by its Law Minister J. C. Madhuswamy to make recommendations on providing internal reservation. Just ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the committee gave its report recommending 6% internal quota for SC Left, 5.5% for SC Right, 4.5% for SC Touchables (Bhovi, Lambanis, Koracha, Korama, etc.), and 1% for Nomadic groups, factoring in the Bommai Government's decision to hike the SC quota to 17% from 15%.

But the decision did not go well with various subgroups, especially Lambanis, and they took to the streets. Amidst protests from various subgroups over the decision, the Karnataka government sent the recommendation to the Centre for further action.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court empowered states to decide on internal reservation. Following which, the Siddaramaiah government formed the commission under Justice Nagamohan Das in January 2025 to recommend the quantum of reservation to be provided to 101 different sub-sects among SCs.

Since there was no data on the exact population of each of the sub-sects, the Commission in its interim report had recommended conducting a fresh survey of the SC population in order to ensure more scientific internal reservation. The government, in turn, had asked the commission to carry out the survey and submit a report.