Karnataka CM Says His Govt Will Soon Implement Caste Census Report

The caste census carried out almost a decade ago has been on the backburner owing to stiff opposition from the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 8:04 PM IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that his government will implement the socio-economic survey report popularly called the caste census report and nobody should have any doubt about it.

"Our Government has accepted the caste census report which is submitted by the backward classes commission and it will be implemented in the coming days. So nobody should bear any doubt in their minds regarding this," the Chief Minister said at the pre-budget meeting with the representatives of backward communities and organisations.

He was reacting to the demand for implementing the caste census report by the members of the backward communities. "The caste census has been done scientifically. It will help us understand the socio-economic status of all communities and roll out programmes accordingly," he said.

It's been a year since the report has been submitted to the state government by the Backward Classes Commission. However, it has not been implemented yet owing to the stiff opposition being expressed by the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities. "Some people are opposing the caste census report because of some misunderstandings," the CM said.

Bringing the poor, oppressed classes, minorities and women to the mainstream of the society was the primary goal of his government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

