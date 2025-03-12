Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Extends Support For Tamil Nadu's Battle Against Delimitation

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Forests Minister K Ponmudy and Rajya Sabha MP Mohamed Abdullah Ismail called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking his formal consent to join the Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal and Punjab to oppose the upcoming delimitation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is spearheading the efforts to form a JAC comprising non-BJP ruled states to coordinate strategy against the delimitation exercise expected to be taken up in 2026. The TN Minister also invited Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar to attend the JAC's first meeting on March 22 in Chennai. The duo also handed over a letter from Stalin to Siddaramaiah, asking the latter to nominate a senior representative from Congress to serve on the JAC.

Siddaramaiah reportedly assured Stalin of his support in any movement against any policies of the Union government which went against the interests of Karnataka, weakened democracy and contradicted Constitutional principles.

Earlier, a delegation of the DMK had called on Biju Janata Dal chief and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik. The former Odisha Chief Minister has also agreed to join the meeting on the issue of delimitation.

Stalin had raised concerns over the potential impact of the upcoming delimitation exercise, warning that it could significantly reduce the influence of States that have successfully implemented population control measures.

According to Stalin, two possible approaches to delimitation are under consideration: redistributing the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats among States or increasing the total seats beyond 800. In both scenarios, States with controlled population growth risk losing their share of representation if the exercise is based on post-2026 figures.