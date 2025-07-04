ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka | Efforts May Fail But Prayers Won't, Says CM Aspirant DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar seems to be seeking divine intervention to get his dream of becoming the Chief Minister fulfilled.

Shivakumar on Friday conducted a special pooja at Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru on the auspicious occasion of Ashadha Friday and sought the blessings of the Goddess.

Coming out of the temple, Shivakumar said he firmly believed that prayers will always yield desired results even when efforts fail. "Efforts may fail but prayers will not. It is my firm belief," the senior Congress leader said.

Shivakumar's statement assumes significance as it comes two days after he sounded sceptical about his chances of succeeding Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when he said he had no option but to support the latter.

When asked about it, Shivakumar said he has come to the temple to offer prayers and not to talk politics. "I don't want to discuss anything here, especially politics. Our All India Congress Committee (AICC) President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has given us some advice. We will follow his advice," he said.