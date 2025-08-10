Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka CEO Asks Rahul Gandhi To Share Documents Based On Which He Claimed A Woman Voted Twice

Rahul Gandhi alleged that a woman voted twice. Karnataka's poll officer issued a notice to Gandhi asking him to share documents for his allegations.

Karnataka CEO Asks Rahul Gandhi To Share Documents Based On Which He Claimed A Woman Voted Twice
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi delivers a presentation on ‘Vote Chori’ during a dinner meeting with INDIA bloc leaders in New Delhi, Thursday, August 07 , 2025. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 10, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST

Updated : August 10, 2025 at 6:12 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Karnataka chief electoral officer on Sunday issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to share documents based on which he had alleged that a woman voted twice. The state's top poll officer told Gandhi that the documents will help his office carry out a detailed inquiry.

Gandhi had shown the documents at a press conference in the national capital last week."You have also stated that as per the records given by the polling officer, Smt Shakun Rani had voted twice... On inquiry, Smt Sakun Rani has stated that she has voted only once and not twice, as alleged by you," the notice read.

Karnataka CEO Asks Rahul Gandhi To Share Documents Based On Which He Claimed A Woman Voted Twice
Notice to Rahul Gandhi by Karnataka chief electoral officer (ETV Bharat)

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the CEO's office also revealed that the tick-marked document shown by the Congress leader in the presentation was not issued by the polling officer, the letter said.

"Therefore, you are kindly requested to provide the relevant documents on the basis of which you have concluded that Smt Shakun Rani or anyone else has voted twice, so that a detailed inquiry can be undertaken by this office," the notice stated.

New Delhi: The Karnataka chief electoral officer on Sunday issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to share documents based on which he had alleged that a woman voted twice. The state's top poll officer told Gandhi that the documents will help his office carry out a detailed inquiry.

Gandhi had shown the documents at a press conference in the national capital last week."You have also stated that as per the records given by the polling officer, Smt Shakun Rani had voted twice... On inquiry, Smt Sakun Rani has stated that she has voted only once and not twice, as alleged by you," the notice read.

Karnataka CEO Asks Rahul Gandhi To Share Documents Based On Which He Claimed A Woman Voted Twice
Notice to Rahul Gandhi by Karnataka chief electoral officer (ETV Bharat)

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the CEO's office also revealed that the tick-marked document shown by the Congress leader in the presentation was not issued by the polling officer, the letter said.

"Therefore, you are kindly requested to provide the relevant documents on the basis of which you have concluded that Smt Shakun Rani or anyone else has voted twice, so that a detailed inquiry can be undertaken by this office," the notice stated.

Last Updated : August 10, 2025 at 6:12 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKARAHUL GANDHIECCEOEC

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.