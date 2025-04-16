Karnataka Caste Census: Congress OBC Leaders Demand Swift Implementation

Bengaluru: Amidst strong opposition from Vokkaligas and Lingayats to the socio-economic and educational survey popularly known as the caste census, several Congress leaders from backwards classes on Wednesday defended the census and demanded that the state government implement it at the earliest.

Addressing a joint press conference, former ministers H M Revanna, M R Setharam and former chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council V R Sudarshan demanded that the state government implement the caste census findings as the survey is aimed at ensuring justice to all communities and is also in tune with the Congress' demand for a nation-wide caste census.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a special cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss the caste census findings and ways to implement the report. "In tomorrow's cabinet meeting, the state government must accept the report and implement it notwithstanding opposition from some quarters," Revanna said.

Ever since the report was accepted by the state cabinet in its last meeting, the caste census has become a hot topic for discussion, with politically dominant Lingayats and Vokkaligas strongly opposing it, claiming their populations have been underreported. They also claimed that the survey was not conducted properly, with several families left out.

The OBC leaders dismissed the claim, saying the survey has covered 95 per cent of the state population. "Out of 6.35 crore estimated population, 5.98 crore people have been covered by the survey," he said.

He also appealed Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities not to oppose the findings of the survey, saying any anomaly in it can be rectified.